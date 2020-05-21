Puma x Balmain : Olivier Rousteing and Cara Delevingne have signed a capsule exclusive

A side Pumathe German label recognized on the stage in sportswear for its urban style. On the other, Balmain, claw paris with silhouettes graphics under the guidance ofOlivier Rousteing, its artistic director since 2011. Together, they signed a first collab presented in two time through the will mode of the top English, Cara Delevingnethe muse and friend ofOlivier Rousteing.

The program ? 35 limited-edition pieces

On 21 November next, a first part of the collection unisex produced by Puma will be unveiled. Shoes, clothes, accessories, many inspired pieces of clothing boxing-traditional – sport-loving d’Olivier Rousteing and Cara Delevingne – and finished with shades of gold. In the key ? A short boxing red and blue, with high socks to detail, lurex, jackets aviators, satin, sneakers, high tops, from hoodies or t-shirts. Combining sport and fashion, the whole is produced by the claw of sportswear and will be available on the eshop Puma and in the shops of the label. Second round ? In the spring of 2020, six other parts will be added to the collection Puma x Balmain this time produced by the parisian house and distributed on its eshop and in stores Balmain. In sum, of what express its uniqueness with the casualness of Cara Delevingnethe essence seam Balmain materials and sporty Puma.

Collection Balmain x Puma to recover from the 21 November on the eshops Puma and Balmain and in partner shops.

