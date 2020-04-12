Pumas: Dinenno go far to get to the Mexican national team in these moments

The front of Pumas Juan Ignacio Dinenno it has been one of the best signings of this Decommissioning by 2020. The argentine attacker has scored four times in seven games , becoming the the exchange luxury Míchel González.

Despite only bringing four months in Mexico, Dinenno stated some weeks ago that he would like to represent Mexico with the Selection, which generated reactions divided; however, in a discussion with Rancinmaníacos indicated that for the moment looks far the ‘Tri’.

“It is too early to speak of the Selection of Mexico. For one to be selectable you have to meet many requirements, I can think of that yet.”

To finish, Dinenno mentioned that in this moment your mind is in Pumas, because it was unc amino long to get to the computer, and want to be with the whole university due to the trust that we had.

“I first arrived in January to Pumas, and it cost me a lot. It was a long road to get to here. I want to enjoy and give back to the club on the effort they made to hire me”