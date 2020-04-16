Pumas: John Dinneno launches wink in the Club America

During an interview for Fox Sportsthe argentine striker of the Pumas of the UNAM John Dinnenoacknowledged that the special game that has played in the Liga MX has been against the Eagles of America, not only by the opponent in turn and the important party, but that was his debut as an owner.

“My debut as a holder against America was something that I will not forget never,” admitted the Dinneno during chat.

On the other hand, the attacker’s university talked about how it leads to quarantine and stop there are today in the soccer to cause a global pandemic of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).