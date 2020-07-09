Pump sensual in the desert, the fans unleashed ! ⋆ StarMag.com

Kylie Jenner has struck again ! In social networks, the young mother has released photos of their getaway in the desert. Worth the detour !

If the Covid-19-down on the whole of the Usa, Kylie Jenner has decided to have a change of ideas this week. In effect, the lesser of the a business woman he was awarded with a trip to Canyon Point, in the desert of Utah. It is then installed in the hotel Amangiri, one of the most prestigious. True to herself, the mom of Stormi had to immortalize your stay. Something that she has not been able to do !

A goddess in the desert!!!

It is therefore no surprise that in his name Instagram Kylie Jenner posted a series of photos. More sensual than evershe has even played the dummies in this amazing setting. The sister of Kendall Jenner is the first slid in a tight dress, beautiful highlighting her voluptuous.

The room was equipped with a strapless sweetheart neckline is stunning and the decoration. To finish her look, Kylie Jenner opted for a long mat.

As you say, the photos have sparked the social network, and we understand why.