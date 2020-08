One dark moonlit evening, a young child called Kutaro was brought away by the evil Moon Bear King to a black castle where the unfortunate boy was changed right into a creature. Kutaro displeased the dreadful dictator, that fed on the kid’s wood head as well as cast away his body. But the brainless hero was not the only one, for he had actually found a really unique set of scissors to assist him on his traumatic experience to locate his head, as well as his method residence.

