Pusha-T clashe Drake and is confused with Young Thug

Pusha-T revival of the confrontation with Drake, but is mistaken for a Young Thug who does not appreciate too much…

While Pop Smoke clashe 6ix9ine in his album posthumously “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” went out on Friday 3 July, the project was born again, another clash of the rap game. In fact, a piece that brought together Pusha-T, Young Thug and Gunna it has leaked a couple of days ago and The King Of Push leads to Drake in her verse.

However, this attack to Drizzy has not really rained in Young Thug that was expressed in its account of Instagram : “I don’t respect the verse to Pusha-T in the song with Gunna, because I don’t have anything to do with the beef, or Gunna. If I had known what I was talking about the verse, I have made changes. This delusion of rap is very rare.” Apparently, the rapper from Atlanta I was not aware of this passage in the song and he did know, but Pusha-Tthat which has no language in his pocket, he quickly replied : “Young Thug,” you were the last verse added to the title and that is only because I asked. What is more important, Young Thug, that is clear…I will and never will have the need of your respect for what I brought to the rap game.” In addition, the rapper has stated that no one knew what I was talking about in his step, and that is Drake in person who would have reported to from the label, in the same way that it had driven out of the piece “Maybach 6” of Rick Ross at the time, for the same assumptions. For those who don’t remember, the confrontation between the two rappers born out of the fact that The king Thrust had revealed the existence of the son of Drizzy.

To conclude, the piece of Pusha-T, Young Thug and Gunna not appear, finally, not in the deluxe version of the album Pop Of Smoke.