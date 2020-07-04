Pusha T comes to relive his showdown against Drake ?

Posted on 04 July 2020 in 17h08 by Ben

I think that the ex-Clips, and the 6 God are not willing to bury the hatchet. It seems that Pusha has returned to dissé your best enemy in a new window Smoke.

A confrontation that never ends

The current president of G. O. O. D. Music did not move. Will continue to clasher Drake while he feels he needs to. Since the launch of the tea The History of Adidon hurting the Champagne Papi, Pusha has regularly maintained the rivalry that is opposed to the great leader of OVO Sound. In fact, it seems that between the falls of the album posthumous Pop Smoke, Shoot For The Stars, In Search Of The Moon posted yesterday, is a title dubbed The Paranoia in which the deceased rapper of new york city, poses with Young Thug, Gunna, and Pusha T. In this piece, Pusha was going to have again the opportunity to settle accounts with the interpreter Direct Line Of Blingas reported by the Hip-Hop of recent times.

Pusha expelled from the album Pop of Smoke ?

The publication is based on a YouTube video in which he assumed the responsibility for the loss of the title in question, which allowed fans to play the letters on the site Genius. The pieces selected : “These empty threats only sound good on their records/If the dialect is not followed by blocka/Is as marked for death Screwface, without the war/Let ’em rush the stage like Sinatra/Only to hide the sheet, flyin’ back through LaGuardia/I might even buy a house in Mississauga“. In big lines, Pusha makes a mockery of the threats of Drake (who had said that “someone was going to get it and paste a“), remember this episode where a viewer had attempted to attack him during a concert, and, finally, stabbed, and threatens to buy a home in the birthplace of his arch-enemy, and makes a mockery of the space between the lines. Since then, Steven Victor, the label manager of Pop, has confirmed that Thugger and Gunna were beautiful and well end up on the album of Smoke. Nothing has been mentioned by Pusha, and no doubt, his verse could go to the hatch, he saw the controversy it would trigger.