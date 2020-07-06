Pusha-T decided to revive its confrontation with Drake ? • RAPRNB

In a song leaked this weekend and they are typically found in the album posthumous Pop of Smoke came out the Friday, Pusha-T would have taken to Drake, with whom you are in conflict since several years ago.

This Friday, the american rap was in a scandal after the release of Shoot for the Stars, in search of the Moon, the 1st album posthumous Pop Smoke produced in a 50 per Cent. An opus praised by the observers, the listeners, who are exploring many musical and contains a lot of collaborations, fifty in person, in the Future, going by Lil Baby, Quavo, Dababy or Roddy Ricch. However, due to a technical problem, some, who had recorded a song for the project, will only appear on a Deluxe Version that are already in development and may be available in the next few weeks. This is particularly the case of Pusha-T, Young Thug and Gunna, who had volunteered to participate in the project. However, some users managed to get their hands on the piece, and it appears that the head of the label GOOD Music has decided to follow in the Champagne Papi…

The threats of Drake make you laugh Pusha-T

More than 2 years after The History of Adidon in which is revealed the existence of a hidden child of Drake, Pusha-T has no intention to draw a line under this story. In his verse, he is the object of ridicule and some of the threats that had been made of Drake and refers to an incident in which a fan had wanted to assaulted Drake during a concert (“You know reality bites / Is chess, not checkers /T hose of empty threats only sound good on their records / If the dialect is not followed by blocka / Is as marked for death Screwface, without the war / Let ’em rush the stage like Sinatra”). About which, of course, woke up to social networking sites and tell Steven Victor, the chief of the label Pop Smoke, which Thugga and Gunna be present in the next version, without, however, mentioning the name of Pusha. I’m not sure that the verse of this last class of the day, so…