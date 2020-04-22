Pushed back to 2021, the next “Venom” with Tom Hardy reveals already in its title

(Relaxnews) – initially Planned for next October, the second opus of the movie enemy of Spider-Man is finally pushed back to June 2021, announced Sony. The film, directed by Andy Serkis suffered the same fate as many feature films, including “The Batman” from Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson, postponed to October 2021.

It will have to wait longer than expected to find Tom Hardy in the skin of Eddie Brock, aka Venom. A day after the announcement of Warner Bros in the postponement of the release of “The Batman”, it is the turn of Sony to announce a new date for “Venom 2”.

While the feature film directed by Andy Serkis (“Mowgli: the legend of the jungle”) was released on the big screen on 2 October, the United States, fans of the super-hero will finally be the enemy of Spider-Man on June 25, 2021. A date originally reserved for the release of “The Batman” from Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson in the skin of the justicar. The latter will finally see the day on October 1, 2021, has announced Warner Bros.

Despite this postponement expected, this announcement was accompanied by a surprise since the Sony Pictures studios have finally unveiled the film’s title action brought by the british actor, through a short video posted on Twitter. If the first opus, released in 2018, it was titled simply “Venom”, the sequel has the original title “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”. For the moment, the French title has not yet been announced.

Directed by Andy Serkis, best known for playing the role of Gollum in the trilogy of “the Lord of the Rings”, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” was written by screenwriter Kelly Marcel. If Tom Hardy will come back of course in the skin of the main character, alongside Michelle Williams, the actor will give the reply to a newcomer in the person of Woody Harrelson in the skin of the Carnage. The character of Venom will have to become an ally of Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to thwart the plans of the evil Carnage and save New-York.