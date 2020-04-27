Puyol prevented Giovani Dos Santos received a luxury truck

Carles Puyol has been one of the captains emblematic in the history of Barcelona, not only for what he did on the pitch, but also by how he preached out of it and it has memories the mexican Giovani Dos Santos, who prevented him from receiving a luxury truck.

Gio was one of the greatest jewels of the Barcelona to the 2005-06 season, in the that it was even compared to Ronaldinho by some similar physical. It was already part of the first team, so he had an award for the part of the firm Audi, sponsor of the Catalan team.

The prize for Gio and the rest of the players of the club was to receive cars latest model and the mexican, he was a truck Q7, currently valued at 1.1 million pesos, however, Carles Puyol interceded for the mexican to give a car more modest, not by discrimination, but because she felt that a car of a lower hierarchy will help to develop better, according to Marc Crosas.

“Gio Dos Santos and I leave the training with the Barcelona first team. We had 17 or 18 years and after the practice we cite an event from Audi with all the staff, was a sponsor of the club and gave us car and truck to all the players.

“In the event they decide that Gio and me gave us a Q7a truck spectacular, but appeared to Puyol and asked the authorities not to give us the Q7. Ask them to give us an Audi A3 approached us and said to us: ‘With 18 years may not drive a Q7. Then, what to 30 what are you going to manage?’”, shared, according to Millennium.

Currently, the self-referenced Crosas is valued at a little less than half a million pesos.

Giovani went from Barcelona at the end of the 2007-08 season, which also marked the farewell of Ronaldinho and Deco. The mexican lost the era Guardiola for going to Tottenham, in which he spent nearly four seasons on the bench.