Pyre is a party-based RPG from the designers of Bastion and alsoTransistor Lead your band of expatriations to flexibility via a collection of magical competitors in the Campaign, or test a buddy to a hectic routine face-off in the head-to-head Versus Mode.

Search the celebrities for the holy spots and also make your means throughout the Downside as you are familiar with a vibrant actors of personalities having a hard time to gain back their flexibility.

