Quarterback selected after Tom Brady claims its error to the Patriots

We’ve all ever heard the story of draft Tom Brady. Selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round, with the turn N° 199 overall, after a collegiate career that is good but not spectacular in Michigan, was given the opportunity to play after an injury to the owner Drew Bledsoe in his second year, and never looked back, becoming the quarterback most successful in the history of the NFL. Perhaps some remember the name of the six pins are selected before Brady: Chad Pennington, Giovanni Carmazzi, Chris Redman, Tee Martin, Marc Bulger and Spergon Wynn.

The names that you may not know are the pins chosen after Brady in that draft: Todd Husak, JaJuan Seider, Tim Rattay, Jarious Jackson, and Joe Hamilton.

This Thursday, marking 20 years of the iconic decision of the draft, one of them, Husak, took the opportunity to claim –with a great sense of humor– the franchise in New England, 20 years later, you do not have it selected.

20 years ago today, the Patriots decided to draft Tom Brady over me, and I am guessing they regret it now. I would’ve re-signed for a 21st season with the Pats, and given them a hometown discount. — Todd Husak (@ToddHusak) April 16, 2020

“Today 20 years ago, the Patriots decided to choose Tom Brady over me, and I suppose they regret now. I would have renewed for a season N° 21 with the Patriots, and they had a discount”, he wrote in social networks Husak, referring to the recent departure of Brady in New England to sign as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Interestingly, the credentials of Husak as a schoolboy were better than Brady. Husak had been named to the team All-Pac 10 after leading Stanford to its first victory of the Rose Bowl since 1972. Reports of the time indicate that Husak had caught the eye of Bill Belichick, but it is uncertain how much interest there really was in the pin. After all, the Pats were comfortable in the position of quarterback at the time with Bledsoe as a starter, and Michael Bishop and John Friesz as alternates. According to reports of the time, the Patriots have also researched Seider, and at some point considered to Rattay, but it is not clear in either of the two cases, how much interest you had, really.

In any case, headlines of the time were surprised by the selection of Brady, Belichick simply said “What will we find out there, we will compete, and we’ll see what happens”.

Meanwhile, what was Husak? He was drafted by the Washington Redskins with the turn N° 202 global. He spent time in squads of practices of the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, and even led to the Berlin Thunder of NFL Europe to victory in the World Bowl X in 2002.

What a statistic where it is above Brady? Husak threw two passes as a professional, completing both of you, so that your percentage of completed passes for life is 100 percent.