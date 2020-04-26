Quavo in Instalive : despite Travis Scott and a new sound with Pop Smoke, his birthday is a flop

In fact, the image quality of the live Quavo was dreadful. The images were pixelisées and choppy, to ask, even if the artist has a smartphone, a minimum recent. In the comments of the live Insta and Twitter, internet users have so many to mock the interpreter of Intentions feat. with Justin Bieber. Tory Lanez, host of the “quarantine radio” on Instagram, he even gave a few tips in direct (like cut the Wi-Fi to use the 4G).

In the messages, the fans Quavo have even confessed that, apart from the technical problems, that prevented outright to recognize the guests, they are even bored. Yep, the birthday party for the singer was not so cool as expected. It was even a flop according to many internet users.