Queen Elizabeth II delivers an emotional New Year’s message

Queen Elizabeth II of England offered a ray of hope to all who have had a difficult 2020 in an emotional message on New Year’s Eve.

The monarch in her message offered warmth and comfort amid the outbreak of COVID-19 in various regions of the world.

“We must console ourselves that although we have more to bear, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again, ”the Queen said in a post on social media on Thursday.

“I wish you all a happy and healthy New Year,” he concluded.

After canceling the annual Christmas celebrations at Sandringham this year, the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, isolate themselves at Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, the monarch’s message was repeated by Prince William and Kate Middleton, who shared it on their account’s Instagram Stories.