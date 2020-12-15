Queen Elizabeth II receives a visit from her son Andrew

The queen was seen chatting with her troubled son outside Windsor Castle on Monday.

Prince Andrew meets his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Andrew was seen in Windsor, chatting at the castle gate next to his mother.

According to a report by the Daily Express, the British monarch and her son were photographed together on Monday.

The images appear months after Prince Andrew was barred from official Royal Family events, the publication reported.

He said Andrew was seen driving a car in Windsor while the Queen went for a horse ride.

Meanwhile, the British media are reporting that the Queen has established an eight-member group called ‘New Firm’, who will make public appearances at official events, leaving Andrew aside.

The group consists of Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne.

Prince Andrew has been down for months due to his relationship with Jeffery Epstein. He walked away from royal life in 2019 following an interview with the BBC during which he answered questions about his relationship with Epstein.