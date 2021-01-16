CELEBRITIES

Queen Elizabeth II to send Princess Eugenie as her ambassador to Australia

The monarch is transforming her granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, into her new allies.

With no longer counting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to continue her royal duties and engagements in the UK, Queen Elizabeth II is transforming her granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, into her new allies in affairs. of royalty.

According to The Sun newspaper, the queen plans to “pull the strings” so that Eugenie and Jack have ambassadorial roles in Australia and move to that country, in order to have a constant representation there.

The newspaper insider revealed: “She wants Eugenie and Jack to move to Australia for part of the year, and she wants to pull the strings so that they have the role of ambassadors in the country,” says the source.

“The queen understands that royalty cannot make many stops in various countries until the virus is defeated, but a permanent presence in Australia with her granddaughter and future great-grandson seems like a good move,” justifies the palace source.

The news that the queen wants the couple to move came shortly after Eugenie and Jack moved into the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Frogmore Cottage.

In November of last year, the couple was said to have moved to the Sussex home to await the arrival of their first baby.

At the time, a close source told HELLO! that ‘Harry and Meghan were happy’ to offer their cousin a place to stay.

“They were happy to be able to open their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they form their family.”

However, it appears that it was all temporary, as the intended parents stayed at Frogmore Cottage for only six weeks. According to The Sun, Eugenie and Jack mysteriously returned to Kensington Palace, where they have their luxurious apartment.

