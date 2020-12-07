Queen Elizabeth II will receive the Covid vaccine in a few weeks

Both the queen and her husband, Prince Philip, will receive the coronavirus vaccine on the advice of their doctors.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, will be among the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Britain, according to media reports.

The 94-year-old Queen and 99-year-old Philip are expected to accept the vaccine offer on the advice of their doctors.

The queen and her husband, who are currently staying at their Windsor Castle, are reportedly in the first group identified for vaccination.

However, the Daily Mail, citing high-level sources, reported that the monarchs will not receive preferential treatment, but instead will ‘wait in line’ during the first wave of injections reserved for people over 80 and residents of nursing homes. .

Meanwhile, the Queen will celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle for the first time in 32 years.

Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that the Queen has decided to stay at Windsor Castle for Christmas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Palace spokesperson said in a statement: “Having considered all appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.”

The spokesperson further said: “Like everyone else, they expect things to return to normal in 2021.”

This will be the first time in 32 years that the queen will skip the celebrations at Sandringham and celebrate at Windsor Castle.

She has been staying at Windsor Castle since March, while Prince Philip has been there since he retired from public functions in 2017.