Queen Elizabeth reacts to Meghan and Harry interview

The conversation Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had with Oprah Winfrey made a strong impact on the British crown and that’s how Queen Elizabeth has reacted recently.

Through a message that transcended a few days after fragments of the interview between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Oprah Winfrey, the 94-year-old monarch, Queen Elizabeth, responded more than furious, shocked.

“WE’RE SAD”

The whole family is sad to know the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The situations discussed, particularly about race, are worrying.

Similarly, the“head of the British throne,” noted that the disturbing issues, particularly about the “racism” Meghan pointed out, will be issues dealt with in a more private climate.

Although some of the memories may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be treated by the family in private. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very dear family members.”

Similarly, it is important to emphasize that the American presenter himself emphasized that the“head of state” and her husband, Philip of Edinburgh, never took part in the conversation about Archie’s skin color issue.

This after Prince Harry made it very clear that his grandparents were not present at the time, the “sixth heir” in the line of succession to the throne has always reiterated that he has a deep respect for the sovereign longevity of the United Kingdom.

With this same affection, the British queen referred to the“former senior members” of royalty by sending them a message that would be a sign of affection on her part towards her grandson and family.

It was in the midst of last Sunday 07 March’s talk that the “former tv actress” exposed one of the issues that would revive the memory of a “racist” past.

There were concerns and conversations about how dark her skin could be when she was born,” Meghan said during the talk.

Who had that conversation with you?” asked Oprah a little surprised. There were several conversations, Meghan added, who showed a somewhat unscained countenance. Was there a conversation with you?” insisted Winfrey, to which she replied, “With Harry.”

The presenter again asked stunned, “How dark your baby would be…”, to which the Duchess sentenced, “Potentially, and what it would mean and represent.”

On the other hand, when questioned about who or those who would have made such comments, the couple chose to reserve the names without saying that they would not talk about it as it would “be very harmful to them,” she said.

I’m never going to share that conversation, but at the time it was awkward, I was a little surprised, Prince Harry said in front of the cameras.

After this, the release issued would make it clear that “the Windsors do not support the couple’s claims about how they were treated”

Although some memories may differ will be very seriously discussed by the family in private, he pointed out the document that extended the monarch’s official residence.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s statements have generated a division of opinion in British society where a large majority think the “Royal Family” is not “racist,” according to media reports.

Charles Anson, former communication director of Buckingham Palace from 1990 to 1997, explains that the “idea is absurd”, as the sovereign is at the forefront of the world’s most important multicultural organization. The Commonwealth

It consists of 2 billion people of various races and in which the sovereign he has been inclined to fight precisely against racism, as has her son Prince Charles and his grandson, Prince William, explained.

“I DON’T BELIEVE MEGHAN AT ALL”

For the time being, Meghan’s interview has already claimed his first victim: Piers Morgan, journalist, and animator of the popular broadcast “Good Morning Britain” who was forced to leave office after heavily criticizing the Duchess of Sussex.