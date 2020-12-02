QUEEN ELIZABETH WILL NOT BE SPENDING CHRISTMAS IN SANDRINGHAM FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MORE THAN 30 YEARS

It will be a different Christmas for everyone as we respect measures to do our part in containing the coronavirus epidemic, and it will be a different Christmas for Queen Elizabeth II as well.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the sovereign of England and her husband Prince Philip will spend the holidays at Windsor Castle and not at the Sandringham estate, as has been the case since 1988.

For the past 33 years, since Sandringham House in Norfolk was refurbished, Elizabeth has always spent Christmas there, hosting members of the Royal Family and staying until February.

Currently the 94enne Queen is driving their isolation in Windsor Castle with Prince Philip, 99 years.

” Having considered all reasonable suggestions, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year will spend Christmas in peace in Windsor ” has said a spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace, according to a report in The Sun.

It is not yet known if other members of the royal family will join her. According to the guidelines of the British government, from 23 to 27 December up to a maximum of three families can be reunited.