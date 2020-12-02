CELEBRITIES

QUEEN ELIZABETH WILL NOT BE SPENDING CHRISTMAS IN SANDRINGHAM FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MORE THAN 30 YEARS

Posted on

It will be a different Christmas for everyone as we respect measures to do our part in containing the coronavirus epidemic, and it will be a different Christmas for Queen Elizabeth II as well.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the sovereign of England and her husband Prince Philip will spend the holidays at Windsor Castle and not at the Sandringham estate, as has been the case since 1988.

For the past 33 years, since Sandringham House in Norfolk was refurbished, Elizabeth has always spent Christmas there, hosting members of the Royal Family and staying until February.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Currently the 94enne Queen is driving their isolation in Windsor Castle with Prince Philip, 99 years.

” Having considered all reasonable suggestions, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year will spend Christmas in peace in Windsor ” has said a spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace, according to a report in The Sun.

It is not yet known if other members of the royal family will join her. According to the guidelines of the British government, from 23 to 27 December up to a maximum of three families can be reunited.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

18.6K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath
3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project
3.1K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is
2.8K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys
2.6K
CELEBRITIES

KRISTEN STEWART: GIRLFRIEND DYLAN MEYER SHARED A ROMANTIC COUPLE PHOTO
2.2K
Games

Geometry Dash Download Full Game Latest Version
2.1K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version
2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott
1.9K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER
1.4K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’
To Top