CELEBRITIES

QUEEN ELIZABETH’S CHRISTMAS TREE HAS WREATHS INSTEAD OF BALLS

Posted on

In recent days there has been a reunion of the Royal Family, who had not seen together for months due to the health emergency.

In front of the castle of Windsor and maintaining the distances between them, Queen Elizabeth IIPrince Charles and CamillaPrince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Edward and Princess Anne paid tribute to those who work on the front line and volunteers of surrounding communities and listened to some carols played by a band.

Behind them, there was a Christmas tree with epic decorations: the balls in the shape of wreaths!

You can see the photos below, from the account of bloggers Tom and Lorenzo among the first to notice this detail:

A truly royal decoration, not for nothing this is Queen Elizabeth!

The English sovereign and Prince Philip will not spend Christmas in Sandringham for the first time in more than 30 years but will remain in Windsor Castle.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.8K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.5K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.4K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.1K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

2.0K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER

1.7K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

To Top