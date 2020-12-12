QUEEN ELIZABETH’S CHRISTMAS TREE HAS WREATHS INSTEAD OF BALLS

In recent days there has been a reunion of the Royal Family, who had not seen together for months due to the health emergency.

In front of the castle of Windsor and maintaining the distances between them, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Edward and Princess Anne paid tribute to those who work on the front line and volunteers of surrounding communities and listened to some carols played by a band.

Behind them, there was a Christmas tree with epic decorations: the balls in the shape of wreaths!

You can see the photos below, from the account of bloggers Tom and Lorenzo among the first to notice this detail:

I just noticed that the trees outside Windsor Castle have little crown ornaments, which is a hilarious flex on the Queen's part. pic.twitter.com/DNry2ntP6K — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) December 10, 2020

A truly royal decoration, not for nothing this is Queen Elizabeth!

The English sovereign and Prince Philip will not spend Christmas in Sandringham for the first time in more than 30 years but will remain in Windsor Castle.