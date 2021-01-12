Queen forced into change after huge vaccine ‘pressure’

Buckingham Palace was forced to report that the queen and her husband had already received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Buckingham Palace released a rare statement confirming that the 94-year-old head of state and her 99-year-old husband received the Covid-19 vaccine last week.

It is understood that the Queen decided that the information should be made public to avoid inaccuracies and more speculation, according to the newspaper Express.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have received Covid-19 vaccines today.” A royal source also confirmed that the injections were administered by a home doctor at Windsor Castle.

Daily Express royal reporter Richard Palmer added that the royal family “likely came under pressure” to share the news to help persuade more Britons to do the same.

He tweeted: “The Queen and Philip have been under pressure to go public because the government is desperate to boost confidence amid polls suggesting that at least one in five will reject vaccines.

“Royal sources had previously insisted that it was a private medical matter for the couple.”

It is not known which vaccine Queen and Duke were given, but it is likely that they will receive their second dose until 12 weeks later.

The Prince of Wales, Charles and the Duke of Cambridge, William contracted coronavirus during the first wave of the pandemic.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock shared his joy that the royal couple received the vaccine, before also later announced that Britain has vaccinated around two million people.

He added: “I am delighted that His Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh have received their Covid vaccine.”

“We are defeating this virus !!”