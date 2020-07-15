Quentin Dupieux is Alain Chabat for his next film

Titled “Incredible but true”, the tenth feature film by Quentin Dupieux also comply with Léa Drucker, Benoît Magimel and Anaïs Demoustier.

Six years after The reality, Quentin Dupieux will be accompanied by his actor Alain Chabat for his tenth movie. The filming ofIncredible but true expected to start this fall, with the cast also : Léa Drucker, Benoît Magimel, and Anaïs Demoustier (already present in The post!!!). Nothing is known yet of this comedy (apart from his budget of 4.34 billion euros and production support of the region of Île-de-France, which has been received), but one can imagine, with your title, that will be another opportunity for the French director to produce a story that mixes humour and adventure of the absurd.

The filming in the fall of the new Dupieux With Alain Chabat, Léa Drucker, Benoit Magimel, Anaïs Demoustier… In Diaphana Distribution Posted by Monica Donati it is Thursday, July 9, 2020

His latest film Jaws launched in December

And in the midst of these encounters, the filmmaker unveiled, yesterday, Tuesday, July 14, in his account Instagrama (very) brief teaser for his next film Jaws. Due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the release of the film, it has been moved to December 2, next. He this time Grégoire Ludig, David Marsais, Adèle Exarchopoulos, India Hair and Romeo Elvis in a comedy, we imagine, completely crossed out. In the scenario official, we can read : “Jean-Gab and Manu, two friends of mind simple, find a fly giant trapped in the trunk of a car and enter the draw to win some money with him.“And here is the fly in question on the edge of a swimming pool :