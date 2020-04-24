Quentin Tarantino available on OCS

Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) is akin to a kind of mirror-inverted stretched to Rick Dalton. As beautiful as a god, he walks in on the filming with a smile arrogant and seems to be inaccessible to real emotions. Its place as a stuntman he had no worry, it is as if, by playing the liners, he was the one that achieved the harmony with itself. A cloud of suspicion that accompanies it, is linked to a violent past, but it does move without a problem in the arcane world of the show. The actor Fight Club here is one of his best roles, a decade after Inglourious Basterds.“The film tells us that, there where it is, it must accept its place, its life, its surroundings, its problems, analysis-t-it. Rick Dalton thinks life is too hard for him, but Cliff has surpassed it : he takes the world as it is.” Take the world as it is, it means to get confronted with its share of dark and violent. Such is also the ambition of Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood.

Tarantino has not been chosen by chance, the year 1969, that the output ofEasy Rider, a cannon signed Dennis Hopper to signify the symbolic end of the adventure hippie. The utopia of free love and collective touch truly at its end a night in August, when the minions of Charles Manson to enter the villa Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski. The young actress is eight months pregnant, while her husband is not present in Los Angeles. The evening ends in a blood bath. In the film, Rick Dalton, living right next to the couple, which gives Tarantino all the flexibility to tell this tragedy in his own way. We can’t say exactly how he enters in the final part, the filmmaker has recently prevailed against the spoilers – but the fans of his films the devineront quickly. The issue, here, is less of a surprise that the ability to fantasize the reality, the essence of cinema according to “QT”. What interests him above all in this historical moment famous ? The mystery. “We are all fascinated by the story of Charles Manson because it seems unbelievable, incomprehensible, tells Tarantino. How this man has managed to bring together and influence these boys and girls, to push them to commit the irreparable, this remains a blind spot. The more one examines the question, what I did before filming this movie, the more the darkness grows. It is one of the reasons why we are still fascinated collectively.” The balancing act played by Tarantino proves to be quite cheeky. The film is about parallel to the end of the film as the center of the symbolic world (making of Rick Dalton as an actor in the series has nothing to do with innocent, while Netflix has today taken over the world of theentertainment) and the end of an era, the post-war, where the western societies believed they were rid of the evil. “There has been a loss of innocence, confirms Brad Pitt. In 1969, when the murders of Manson have taken place, the movement free love had already had its hour of glory, and the film was to be imagined otherwise. But everyone has dessoulé of a sudden. The dark side of the human soul is revealed. This is what the film is about.”

Tarantino would have been able to achieve here his masterpiece, that it does not quite. The filmmaker confronts the pain finally diverted, and shows reluctance to move out of his comfort zone, particularly in the treatment of the only female character, Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie. An unfortunate habit in him, with one exception. It will need to be : the little genius Reservoir Dogs (shot thirty years ago !) will refuse forever to grow. So instead, we take advantage of what it succeeds beautifully. Beyond the relationship between the two central characters of the film, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood stands out as a love song to Hollywood and to Los Angeles a total intensity. The restaurants, the bodywork of cars, the color of the sky, the corridors of the studios of shooting, the houses on the Hills… anyone but Tarantino does not give such importance to these relics of the past which have always haunted his films. This time, it is even more front-end. We are before a work of art-balance, which the filmmaker confirmed : “It appeared like that, without even thinking about it. One of the first people who had the script in the hands was my first wizard, Bill Clark, who has been working with me since Pulp Fiction. He came home with me to read at the edge of the pool and I said : ‘Wow ! your ninth film is a bit of the first eight gathered !’”