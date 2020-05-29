Quentin Tarantino goes to the sulfateuse the “fanboys” of critics and their “bullshit” – News Movie

Director emblematic of the revival of independent cinema american, Quentin Tarantino laments the state of the critical.

Left again empty-handed the last Cannes Festival, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood has excited a part of the critics (including us). However, the film proved to be emblematic of some of the debates agitating the latter, as well as topics across the company. Thees debates on the treatment of the figure of Bruce Lee, the staging of the violence or the complex relationships maintained by its characters with the women occupied a lot of place, when a portion of the public has been désarçonnée by the orientation of the film.

With a tempo that is very different from his previous works, refusing to marry a narrative line clear, and preferring to indulge in an exploration willingly contemplative, the film has several times been accused nothing to tell, do not fully address the figure of Sharon Tate (played by Margot Robbie). As many of the elements discussed with passion on the net, but everyone says that they have not had to enchant Quentin Tarantino.

Quentin initiating a constructive dialogue with the critical

Interviewed by First in its last issue, the director spoke on the condition of the criticaland the least we can say is that the advent of new formats created by the Internet do not seem to be much the enchant.

“It’s just that I grew up reading reviews written by professionals. At a time when, to write about the movies, he had to learn how to construct a sentence, think of the film, to be hired by a writing. Today there is a democratization where these prerequisites are no longer considered essential, and which produces a package of crap.”

If we understand that it is a lower overall level that laments the author, it doesn’t throw the baby out with the bath water, and remembers that the irruption of the critical edge with the habits and customs of the middle was far from being only negative.

Criticism is disheartening to the hardness of the job

“Fifteen years ago it was different. When Harry Knowles [[creator of Ain’t it cool News, a site that revolutionized the uses of criticism in the United States, ed.] has landed, it was a breath of fresh air, that revealed to what extent the criticisms of traditional had all ended up writing the same way. But now, most people who write on the Internet or record podcasts sound just like the fanboys.”

I hope that everyone will not appreciate, and that the debate will not be less bright when we arrive the 10th and last film of Quentin Tarantino. Remains to be seen what he will tell… we have a few tracks.

Duel of critical