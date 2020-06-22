Quentin Tarantino reveals the character that had the most pleasure to write – Actus Ciné

What is the character that Quentin Tarantino has preferred to write among those of the nine feature films he has directed ? The director responded to the magazine “Empire”, and the identity of the lucky winner may surprise you.

In the space of nine feature-length films (ten if one separates the two volumes of Kill Bill), Quentin Tarantino has brought to life a handful of unforgettable characters. Enough for the magazine Empire the consultations on this issue and asks that, among all their “the children”it has been the most fun to create ? Is Jules Winnfield or Vincent Vega in Pulp Fiction ? The Bride played by Uma Thurman in his diptych avenger ? Or the recent Rick Dalton, alias Leonardo DiCaprio in once upon a Time… in Hollywood ? No, and this is what makes the response so surprising, since the lucky winner is no other than the nazi Hans Landa of Inglourious Basterds.

“At the moment he enters a scene, he dominates”says the director and screenwriter to your topic. “He was really good in this what it is supposed to be good. With him, I found myself in an interesting situation, as it would have been difficult to have another character. This is due to the fact that not only was he a villain, and not only a nazi, but a nazi known as the Hunter of the Jews [Jew Hunter en VO], he tracked down and sent to a concentration camp. And when he points to the end of the film, including more or less what the Basterds are doing, the public wants it to be a success. The spectators are not on your side, but it is a put*** in the movie, so if it ends up to understand, that is going to make this movie more exciting. You do not want to give up. We have established the fact that he knows the secrets of all the world, so it is necessary for him to discover. Because it will make the climax more exciting if you do.”

This the great and intense opening scene of Inglourious Basterds, Hans Landa is quickly entered the pantheon of characters tarantinesques at the same time that he did take off the career of its performer, Christoph Waltz, awarded with a Prize of Interpretation at the Festival of Cannes 2009, before receiving the Oscar for Best Actor in a supporting Role the following year… and a second in 2013, thanks to Django Unchained, which marked his reunion with Quentin Tarantino. Of all the characters created by the latter, Hans Landa is your favorite ? And where the range from our selection of twenty villains in the movies that we love to hate ?

