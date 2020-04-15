Querétaro vs Tijuana (1-1): Roosters and Xolos match at The Corregidora.

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico city / 15.04.2020 20:07:19





Thanks to a great performance of the goalkeeper Gil Alcaláthe Cocks tied 1-1 against Xolos of Tijuana in his first game as a local choose MX with Marcel Ruiz in the controls of the plumíferos and the defense Leandro Gonzalez by the border.

34 minutes of the match, Ariel Nahuelpán he received the ball in the area and with a cross shotthe front won 1-0. Then started the good performance of Alcaláthat interrupted me on three occasions.

The first was a shot of their own Leandro Gonzalez virtual, then reacted to a shot from midfielder Edwin Cardona and the most important was a hand-to-hand, last-minute against Bryan Angulo that prevented the fall of the Cock.

In the second time, got the goal of the Bryan Anglewho took advantage of a pass into the area to finish off a goal and put the slate at 1-1 in the duel of teams that are in the same business group.

At the end of the game, the youth Marcel Ruiz acknowledged their failures during the game. “I failed a few important and so be it. It was a tie and now to improve”.

In both that Leandro Gonzalez he noted the work of Alcalá. “He goalkeeper of them had a performance great I think merecí some goal more. It was a draw fair.”