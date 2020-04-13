Quibi, a mini-Netflix, nomadic, mobile, and streaming

The streaming platform, american (often described as a mini-Netflix, over the length and quality of the proposed programs is available from the 6 April 2020.

The launch was planned for a long time.

It has been maintained in a difficult economic context, related to the containment and the fight against the epidemic of coronavirus.

Quibi is available in France since 6 April.

Fifty programs is already visionnable.

The platform promises 175 original creations for its first year.

Among these products appeal to the first subscribers, such as such as the psychological thriller “Survive”, with Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) or (“Most Dangerous Game”).

The subscription price is set at $ 5 per month with advertising, or $ 8 without advertising.

To accompany its launch Quibi is available in a trial offer for 90 days.

This streaming service “nomade”, with the short programs specifically designed for mobile phones but as “hollywood” is often presented as a mini-Netflix.

It must be said that Quibi has nothing to do with a startup regular.

It is a project supported by two major personalities of the industry of tech and entertainment, Jeffrey Katzenberg (ex-Disney and co-founder with Steven Spielberg and David Geffen of DreamWorks SKG) and Meg Whitman (ex-ceo of eBay and current ceo of Quibi).

The concept of Quibi is simple.

It is based on the reduction of the capacity of attention of internet users and the fact that they are transforming today’s mobile users, that is to say, they go, and stream content either at home or at the office, but mobility on their smartphones.

Quibi has already won the hearts of the stars (in front of and behind the camera) as Steven Spielberg to Guillermo del Toro, Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon.

The project has also lured investors, as Quibi is already managed to raise $ 1.8 billion.

Contrary to most of its potential competitors, the content of Quibi will be released in increments of ten minutes, the “mouthfuls” (“quick bites” in English, abstract in Quibi).

In addition, this is handy and rather well thought-out, all programs are conducted both in a vertical format and a horizontal, automatically switching from one to the other when the viewer tilts his or her phone.

You have liked this information? Share with your friends, your network or your community. This article was useful for you? It has given you service? NewZilla.NET has need of YOU. You can help us by making a donation secured from 1 euro. This deserves an explanation. It tells you everything HERE. Thank you for your support and for your loyalty to NewZilla.NET.