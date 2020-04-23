Quibi continues to grow and now has 2.7 million downloads

Quibi, a newcomer on the market of streaming, has been downloaded 2.7 million times since its release on the 6th of April last. Its founder, estimates that this figure will rise significantly at the end of the confinement.

Encouraging results

The leaders of Quibi have made a risky bet by engaging in a field as competitive where behemoths such as Netflix and Prime Video battle already. The application, however, stand out by offering short formats and innovative and can already boast of from the major celebrities in his programs : Liam Hemsworth, LeBron James, Chance the Rapper, or Sophie Turner.

In the same category

Spotify released three playlists called “The best podcasts of the week”

Originally designed for people in motion, with bouts of 10 minutes can be watched during a metro ride or a short break, Quibi has finally been launched on 6 April 2020, billions of people around the world were confined to their homes. Despite this, it had 1.7 million downloads a week after its deployment, and this figure has climbed to 1 million, to now reach the 2.7 million downloads.

For Jeffrey Katzenberg, the founder of Quibi, this result is” very very good “for an application launched in a context as difficult and which is not associated with any reputable brand, as is the case for Disney+ Apple TV+. Free at these early stages, it will propose a subscription of 5 dollars with ads and $ 8 without.

The contents will be able to be viewed on tv

The platform is also in response to complaints from some of its subscribers and will integrate a feature” Cast “in its application. As early as the month of may, users will have the possibility to view the content of Quibi on their tv. The trailer of his next series, Dummy, has been viewed over 4 million times on YouTube.

According to Jeffrey Katzenberg, the early success of the platform are only the firstfruits of what to expect afterwards. It is estimated that the number of subscribers to the platform will be an important impetus upon the exercise of the containment measures, in contrast to Netflix which is likely to see a significant drop in its number of users at this time.