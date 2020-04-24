Quibi leaps to 2.7 million downloads during its first 2 weeks

The founder Jeffrey Katzenberg said . the tv will be available next month

Quibi has been downloaded over 2.7 million times since its April 6, revealed Wednesday the streaming service mobile.

The streaming service, launched on 6 April, has attracted $ 1.7 million in its first week. It has added a million extra in its second. The founders of Quibi, Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg, had previously stated that they would be reluctant to disclose any type of information on the subscribers. The new service offers a free trial of 90 days to those who register this month. Thereafter, it will cost $ 4.99 per month for streaming funded by advertising, and $ 7.99 per month for streaming without ads.

Quibi has also revealed that its five most-watched programs were “The most dangerous”, “Chrissy”s Court”, “Flipped”, “punk’d” and “Survive”.

Katzenberg said in an interview . some users would have the ability to distribute mobile content on their connected tvs as early as next month. Some users have complained of not being able to watch the content on their phone. With everyone stuck at home, the public “on the move” that Quibi originally targeted was locked.

Quibi seeks to separate a market of streaming in an increasingly crowded by focusing on what she calls “bite fast”, where his shows and movies are released in episodes, not exceeding 10 minutes. The application made its debut with emissions of Chrissy Teigen, LeBron James, and Will Forte, among others, as well as a ” Most Dangerous Game “, a movie with Christoph Waltz and Liam Hemsworth. He released Monday, the comedy of Anna Kendrick ” Dummy “.

The founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, in an interview with TheWrap earlier this year, looked like a man who was not particularly concerned about the early performance of the application.

“We are in a marathon, not a sprint,” said Katzenberg. “Disney + is a trademark centenary with the IP generation the most popular and the most important of the planet. We have a use case different and we don’t have the same brand recognition. We do not therefore think not that we are going to take off like a rocket. We believe that this is something that we build over the course of several years. “

To this day, Quibi has raised $ 1.75 billion from investors, including Disney and WarnerMedia. You can read a full review of the application and the content of Quibi here.

