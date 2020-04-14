Quibi : The Netflix Video Short) Arrives In France

The mini-Netflix is here. Announced several months ago, the platform of streaming video, short format Quibi has made his arrival on march 6 in France. In a particular context and a sector that is highly competitive, the service offers content free of charge for three months, hoping to convince the largest number.

Quibi is a platform devised to use in mobility. Supported by a funding of two billion dollars, it is on a totally new concept that the new platform to succeed its entry on the market. If it starts from an original idea, it may nevertheless find a difficult start.

A new model of video

Created by two giants of the tech industry, Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of Dreamworks SKG, and Meg Whitman, former CEO of eBay and Hewlett-Packard, the platform Quibi is designed for a quick visualization. On the bus or during a break at his place of work, the company’s focus on video consumption on the go, made using tools that are optimized for the broadcast on a smartphone. A concept that has not yet been invested by the competition, and that could be a real asset on the market. The first production of the service may rely on a number of figures of the film world, the image of Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, or even Idris Elba. Documentaries, comedy, sports, fifty services are already available. To ensure the success of its launch, the platform also offers the first three months of its users.

A bold bet

In addition to the behemoths of the entertainment industry that are Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or the newest Disney+, Quibi will also be in competition with free services such as YouTube, but also Instagram, or TikTok, by its format smartphone. The platform will introduce a flagship programme in the way of its competitors if it intends to prosper. This streaming service “nomade”, with the short programs specifically designed for mobile phones but as “hollywood” is often presented as a mini-Netflix. Unlike its counterparts, the content of Quibi will be released in increments of ten minutes, the “mouthfuls” (“quick bites” in English, abstract in Quibi). All programs are conducted both in a vertical format and a horizontal, automatically switching from one to the other when the viewer tilts his or her phone. If the concept is original, the timing of entry is critical to the start-up. This decision can be a double-or-nothing, because if everyone is at home and has more time to use the streaming services, the model Quibi is optimized for use in transport. If the present situation might not play in its favour, Jeffrey Katzenberg is confident about the arrival of his project on the market :” In this difficult period, we have a chance to bring happiness, joy and laughter in the hands of the people “.

<<< À lire également : Netflix : Comment L’Ascension Du Roi Du Streaming Est Devenue Un cas D’Ecole >>>