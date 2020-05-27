Quibi : The streaming service now offers the AirPlay

1 hour ago

Julian Russo

React

Quibi this is the latest streaming service trend that comes to us from the United States. Launched in April 2020, it proposes a series with episodes short enough (about 10 minutes on average). The advantage of Quibi it is the agreements which have been in the past. There are programs with big stars as Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart, Laurence Fishburne, Joe Jonas…

Quibi available in AirPlay

The streaming service announced this night that it was possible for all iOS users to send the content via the AirPlay to tvs and other compatible devices (like Apple TV).

Tom Conrad the product manager, explained on Twitter :

Of course, we have designed Quibi for travel, but these days, visiting the family room is like a day trip, so the support AirPlay is available for iOS in Quibi 1.3. We will work hard on Chromecast also, which will be available in June.

Quibi is available in the United States, but also in France, where the application is downloadable on the App Store.

Initially, Quibi has been designed for users of smartphones, the application is aimed short series to fill the train travel, when you wait for your appointment in a waiting room…

Quibi has done a lot of noise in the american media. The company founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg has generated a buzz thanks to the many actors and well known producers that have integrated the casting of the original productions Quibi.

The streaming service is available as soon 4,99$ per month with a 14-day free trial for users who recently created their account.

Surprisingly, even if the service has been launched after Apple TV+, one finds well more than tv series, and documentaries that the Apple service. In total, there are 41 different programs.

Here are the trailers of a portion of the available series :













