Quinn L’esperance started the summer with a new single and video “Unstoppable” – JAPANFM

The singer, songwriter and actress Quinn L’esperance has presented his ode to summer with the release of his new single and music video “Unstoppable”, the jam of summer perfect, inspiring people to live without fear.

Watch the video “Unstoppable” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FL0p2m6FK5U

Listen to “Unstoppable” https://ffm.to/unstoppablequinnlesperance

“Unstoppable” was co-written by Quinn, Matt Wilder, Susan Ruth and antonio Falcone, recorded in Nashville and produced by Matt Wilder. The clip was shot at Clear Fork Reservoir and Mounting Geez in Mansfield, Ohio and has been co-directed by Ashley Watts and co-edited by Art Webb. The video was an opportunity for Quinn to show off his ability to wear many hats while she plays, codirigeait, codirigeait and wrote the concept of the video.

“I am so excited to share this song because it is very fun. Many things can happen in life, so why not live without fear and be unstoppable? You put on the outside can be a thing of fear, but if they are not treated in this opportunity, I ask him even if you have paid for,” said Quinn.

“Unstoppable” follows the release of ” Human Connection “, a song more appropriate than ever in today’s world. The video timely and lyrical, was published the 10 of April until the middle of the pandemic Covid-19 and has highlighted the importance of the human connection during these periods. Earlier this year, Quinn has released his single “Heavy-weight” accompanied by a video directed by Luke Miles and choreography by Jabari Odom (Miley Cyrus, Mariah Carey, Usher.)

Quinn has performed live at events to raise funds for the Foundation Dare2Dream and Relay for life, and has sung the national anthem at the game for the Indians vs. Tigers. In 2015, she released her first album, Fearless. Quinn is going to release a new album on his own record label QKL in 2020. It is also signed at Firestarter Entertainment for ads and appearances in films.

In addition to music and theatre, Quinn is also a strong advocate of special needs. Having a brother with special needs, she is on a mission to attract attention and help to give voice to the special needs community. Through the promotion of positivity, empowerment, and inclusion through music, which is expected to bring together all the people