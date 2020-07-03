Quintana hit by a car

The climber of the team Arkéa-Samsic has been the victim of an accident while training in Colombia.

It is the evil that lurks unfortunately cyclists in each output. Nairo Quintana was hit by a car on Friday, while training near his home in Colombia. The climber of Boyacá, which has fallen, and he suffers from the knee.

#AEstaHora📍|| The cyclist Boyacense @NairoQuinCo enough of un accident on the national route, in the sector of the sidewalk Salvial of #Motavitaa driver performs a manoeuvre undue and collides as he performs his traditional training. The mayor Mery Lad goes to address the emergency pic.twitter.com/Gh6GH2RJ81 — Mayor Motavita (@AlcaMotavita) July 3, 2020

“It is a motorist that he has touched, and Nairo has been removed, raconte Emmanuel Hubert, general manager of the team Arkéa-Samsic, contacted by Ouest-France. He went home in the vehicle, and which is now undergoing medical tests. It is the knee that has taken ” full pot “. He was a bit shocked and shot because he is very aware of being in an exceptional way. Now, it is necessary to wait for the results… “

Less than two months of the Tour…

Therefore, it is not anything serious, to Quintana, whose days are not in danger. But it is his preparation for the Tour de France (August 29 to September 20) could be interrupted, while the Colombian is regarded as one of the favorites in the race after his excellent start to the season.

As a reminder, Quintana seemed to be in full resurrection already on arrival in Arkéa-Samsic. In February, he had won the Tour of Provence, france and then the Tour of the Var, Alpes-Maritimes, until the queen stage of Paris-Nice.

