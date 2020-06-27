Quique Setien sent to Griezmann on the bench



Johnny Weissmuller sports

Swimmer Johnny Weissmuller won six olympic titles in the Olympic Games of 1924 and 1928.

2/20 Johnny Weissmuller actor Become a model in the end of his career, he was selected in 1932 to play the role of Tarzan. Twelve films until 1948, before becoming the hero of another series, Jungle Jim.

3/20 Vinnie Jones sports The footballer, Vinnie Jones has made the most of his career in the tournament of Wimbledon, the club of his heart. It shines by its hardness, finishing his career with 104 yellow cards, and 12 of evictions in 386 games.

4/20 Vinnie Jones actor Become an actor in the end of his career, Vinnie Jones is well known thanks to Guy Ritchie in Scams, Crimes and Botany, and then Snatch.

5/20 Eric Cantona sporting The footballer Eric Cantona evolves in six clubs in Division 1 in eight seasons before leaving to conquer England. After a short successful season with Leeds, he became an icon at Manchester United.

6/20 Eric Cantona actor Passionate about painting, Eric Cantona, who has not waited until the end of his career in the football to start on the actor. After a role noticed in The Happiness is in the meadow, he multiplies appearances on the big and small screen and has become a great twenty films to his filmgraphie

7/20 Arnold Schwarzenegger sports Bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger has won many titles, including 5 Mr. Universe and 7 Mr. Olympia. Sacred to 23 years of age, the Austrian is the youngest winner in the history of Me. Olympia.

8/20 Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor After a documentary on his career, Arnold Schwarzenegger launches his career as an actor with Stay Hungry. But it is his role of Conan the Barbarian that is installed, the Austrian chain quickly with the first aspect of the Terminator movies.

9/20 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, sports The basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the best players in the history of the NBA. And not only for its 2m18. The six-time NBA champion with the Bucks and then the Lakers, the old pivot still holds the record for career points with 38 387 points.

10/20 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar actor With a passion for the martial arts, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has taken short during his university years with Bruce Lee, he does not hesitate to offer a couple of scenes in game of death. That you follow up with And in him as a pilot in the plane then made several appearances on the small and the big screen.

11/20 Brahim Asloum sports Boxer Brahim Asloum is sacred olympic champion in 2000, becoming the first frenchman to win a gold medal in boxing since 1936. Past professional, he became world Champion in the welterweight flies of the AMB in 2007.

12/20 Brahim Asloum actor Remove the rings in only 30 years, Brahim Asloum became a columnist and has the first role in the boxing movie, Victor “Young” Perez, directed by Jacques Ouaniche inside and outside 213.

13/20 Dominique then rocheteau sports The footballer Dominique then rocheteau is one of the best players of his generation. Become the Angel green in Saint-Etienne, he joined the PSG and ends his career with four titles of champion of France, a Euro, and 185 goals on the counter.

14/20 Dominique then rocheteau actor After a brief career as an agent of players, Dominique then rocheteau launches out in the cinema. Tough to do better for his baptism in The Garçu with Maurice Pialat on the achievement and Gérard Depardieu in the main role. Just a movie to follow in 2004.

15/20 Michael Jordan sports The basketball player, Michael Jordan is regarded as the best player of the history with his record six NBA titles with the Bulls and two olympic titles.

16/20 Michael Jordan actor Michael Jordan has not waited until the end of his career in the NBA to move to the big screen. After an ad has been noticed in 1993, MJ plays his role in Space Jam where he shared the poster with Bugs Bunny.

17/20 OJ Simpson sports Football player, OJ Simpson has made the most of his career with the bills, who had the first pick in 1969. Chosen as MVP in 1973, and was selected to the Pro Bowl on five occasions, OJ Simpson is one of the best racers of the story.

18/20 OJ Simpson actor After several appearances in the series, OJ Simpson took various roles on the big screen, especially in The tower inferno, or in the trilogy, And he’s a cop… .

19/20 Ronda Rousey sports Old judokate (vice world champion 2007), Ronda Rousey became one of the main stars of MMA, holding the strap of the bantamweights of the UFC from 2012 to 2015.

20/20 Ronda Rousey actress To become an actress already in 2014 to play in the third part of the pull-down Menus, Ronda Rousey went on to roles in action movies, because, even in Fast and furious, 22 miles, or the number 9-1-1.



