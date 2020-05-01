Quiz : are you an expert on the life and career of Emilia…

It took him a role on the small screen to become an international star. Emilia Clarke has revealed to the public thanks to his role as the “queen of dragons” Daenerys Targeryen in Game of Thrones. An adventure that ended last may after a final fire… but most of eight seasons and 73 episodes. Almost ten years to the protagonists of the series. The hard part now, it’s going to be to turn the page !

Do forget a character who has marked the history of the series, to find new professional challenges ? To the brunette (her natural color) Emilia, 33 years old, this is the film that his career will continue : after some early forays, not necessarily convincing (“its” Terminator and Star Wars have not been outright successes), it will be on the 27th of November next to a poster of a romantic comedy Christmas, Last Christmas, which has all the ingredients to meet success. This is all the evil we wish him.

At what point do you know the career and life of Emilia Clarke ? Test your knowledge by answering this quiz :

