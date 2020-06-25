Quote : the return of the cultural events

The appointment provides an overview of the best cultural events in Europe.

Permanent exhibitions at the Musée d’orsay, Paris

On the banks of the Seine, in Paris, the Musée d’orsay reopens its doors after several weeks of closure. The old railway station, now a museum, houses the permanent collections.

See, in particular, The raboteurs de parquetthe masterpiece of Gustave Caillebotte. This table is one of the first representations of the city proletarian, in 1875. If the workers of the campaigns have often been seen, this is not the case of the workers of the city. Unlike Courbet or Millet, Caillebotte, bourgeois, easy, not to introduce any type of social discourse, preaching or politics in their work.

Richard Artschwager, Bilbao

In the Direction of Spain and Bilbao, where the Guggenheim museum an exhibition dedicated to Richard Artschwagertracking the path of this painter, illustrator, cartoonist and sculptor. The project is designed by the trustee consider Germano Celant and co-organized by the Guggenheim Museum of Bilbao and the MART – Museo di arte moderna e contemporanea di Trento e Rovereto.

This american artist is one of the pioneers of abstraction, at the crossroads between Pop Art and minimalism. The artist captures places, and scenes of everyday life and furniture of today, such as tables, chairs and cupboards, to reinterpret them in the middle of industrial materials in common, such as the formica, Celotex, acrylic paint, or horse hair rubber.

Designed as a maze, this exhibition is home to nearly 70 of his works are representative of a broad repertoire, from the beginning of the 60 years of the first decade of the twenty-first century. It is open until the 23 of August, minimum.

Michael Horowitz, Vienna

We will finish this little tour of Europe The Albertina museum of Vienna. The photographer, journalist and author, vienna Michael Horowitz has the place of honor, to him that has never ceased, especially in the years 70, the photograph of the youth and those who were in the news, as a young bodybuilder by the name of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

His paintings are distinguished by the look emphatic Horowitz, his visual language is clear and its taste, for the time, very expressive. This monographic exhibition is open until the 6 of September of 2020.