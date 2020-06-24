R. I. P Joel Schumacher, director of Batman Forever

Joel Schumacherthe former costume designer become a director, passed away on Monday morning in New York. After a battle for a year against the cancer, has yielded to the age of 80 years.

Showing in the great day of his homosexuality, Schumacher began working in the fashion industry before turning to the cinema as a costume designer in “the Sleeper” and “Interiors” Woody Allen, and then, as a writer of “Wi-z” and “Car Wash” prior to drilling, as a director.

He has enjoyed success in the 1980s and during the 1990s. Among the films that have made its reputation, we can mention “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “lost Generation,” “the experience of what is prohibited : Flatliners,” “Falling Free” and two adaptations of John Grisham, “The Client” and “The right to kill you ?”.

Schumacher has directed several episodes of “2000 Malibu Road”, which has not been long, the telefilm “The Woman he marries,” in which Lily Tomlin plays the main role, several episodes of “House of Cards, Netflix and a handful of music videos for The Smashing Pumpkins, Seal and INXS.

In addition, Joel Schumacher has done to the franchise of Batman controversial that began with “Batman Forever” in 1995, followed by “Batman & Robin” in 1997. The film has been very criticized, and later, the director even apologized for it.

The films he made later were sometimes well received and sometimes criticised by the public and critics. “Tigerland”, “Phone Game”, “Veronica Guerin” and “Nobody is perfect” are some of his movies that have managed to find their public, while the “8” “Bad Company”, “the Phantom of The Opera” and “The number 23” were flops.

Their work helped to launch the career of Colin Farrell, Matthew McConaughey and Kiefer Sutherland, and several members of the “Brat Pack”. Even those that has not released itself, he knew how to sniff out the actors ‘ talents. In this case, is counted with the presence of Michael Fassbender and Henry Cavill to the cast of his horror film “blood Creek” in 2009, while the actors were still little known to the viewers at the time.