“R9”: collaborations, inspirations and the latest info!!!

Fans of Rihanna are in the waiting. She returned to the studio for cramming his opus “R9” ? The suspense is unbearable !

Rihanna is very much expected by its community ! If the star is brilliantly illustrated in the field of the fashion and cosmeticshis fans can no longer wait for the release of his upcoming album ” R9 “. MCE TV explains to you everything from A to Z.

IN STAND-BY SINCE 2017 !

Rihanna is desired ! And for good reason : in 2019 the interpreter of “Rude Boy “ had also made his grand return to the front of the stage. Well, yes, several media outlets claimed that the brunette arsonist was going to reveal his 9th album entitled ” R9 “. Unfortunately for his fans, things didn’t happen as planned ! On the Canvas, the wrath of some people was more than palpable. Epinglée of all units, Huey, however, has kept silent.

It must be said that Rihanna has put her musical projects in stand-by since… 2017. But everything is going well for the star, don’t worry ! The pretty brunette is always in the head of the female artists the most listened to on Spotify. The class ! A key Figure in the field of music, “Huey” has a real hit with his latest opus ” ANTI “. But for his great return, the interpreter of “Man Down “ certainly has put small dishes in large to surprise his audience.

A COLLAB WITH THE NEPTUNES AND PHARREL WILLIAMS !

In recent years, Rihanna is not tour the inch, quite the contrary. The star has also launched her brand Fenty ! To this day, the brunette arsonist is at the head of a line of clothing and cosmetics ! And this versatility earns big… see more than just the music. But for Vogue, she also hinted that she could be surrounded by original artists of Barbados for his next album.

Indeed, the singer indicated that she could work with The Neptunes ! A return to the sources and to the land of his birth in either. His next opus would have more sounds of the caribbean rather pop that he knows so well. Of the securities of the style reggaeton or dancehall would therefore be in a box before being balanced on the waves of the world. In addition, Pharrell Williams would also be in the studio with the star to record a few sounds. It is what it is !

MANY RUMORS ON THE WEB !

Like many celebs, Rihanna is sharing with her community on her social networks. Its followers are on the lookout for the slightest clue regarding the release date of his album ” R9 “. For example, on his account Instagram : the interpreter of “Diamonds “ has unveiled a video of a small dog that danced rhythmically on the hit “Jump Around “. In his legend, Huey had also added : “Update : I’m listening to ‘R9’ by myself and I refused to go “.

As you say, that with this post, Rihanna has only to stir up the impatience of our community ! To make matters worse : on the day of its anniversary, the star has also made a false joy to her fans. Through his story, Insta, the business woman then shared her anniversary date (20:02) on a black background. Everyone thought that the release date ” R9″ was going to finally happen… but certainely !

ALWAYS IN THE STUDIO !

The latest news, Rihanna potasserait always ” R9 ” in the studio. But being very active and versatile, it also unveiled another project to his fans. Which one ? His book auto-biographical, of course ! And obviously, the star has put small dishes in large to make her pretty book.

In the meantime, the suspense is still at its peak… a few days ago, the best friend of Rihanna has made crazy internet users. Through his story Instagram, the young woman has shared a strange cliché who set fire to the powder.

As you can see, Rihanna has been immortalized in a recording studio ! Obviously the star continues tweaking his new baby. Then, of course, internet users are questioning ! “R9” will he see the light of day in 2019 ? Or should he wait until next year. Case to follow, we told you !

The-Dream could well be part of the project !

In an interview granted to Complex, The-Dream has made a big revelation. The singer is in contact with Rihanna ! “I love Rihanna to death and everyone knows it. She inspires me. We talk a lot“. However, he quickly calmed the storm.

” We are not talking about music as long as it is “. Yes, if the 2 friends discuss a lot, it is fashion and beautiful clothes. The idea that The-Dream in the face of part of the project is not excluded. Rihanna may very well create surprise.

