Racer zoom into the Switch and PS4 – JAPANFM

Star Wars Episode 1: Racerthe video game of podracing as awkward, which was, perhaps, the second best thing to come out of the trilogy prequel after ” Duel of the Fates “, was released on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game was initially due out in may, but the release was postponed indefinitely. Now, it is here for 14.99 $.

Episode 1: Racer it is always a great game of futuristic race, which is as surprising as it was at the time. More Star wars the games at the turn of the millennium were the clumsy attempts to shoehorn the license into a variety of genres, usually without much success. Riderhowever , it has benefited from a source material more useful: a movie scene that seemed to have existed only to sell a video game in the first place.

Rider turns Episode 1The scene podracing takes place in a sports league of the engine that covers the whole of the galaxy, where you travel from planet to planet as Anakin Skywalker or one of the large number of foreign nationals who have a couple of seconds of screen time in the movie. Its breakneck speed and its wide slopes and well-designed, they are very comparable to those of a F-Zeroalthough there is a twist where you have to keep an eye on the status of your pods in the individual and slow to repair them when they have suffered too much damage.

I’ve played the version of Change for a couple of hours and I think that the game has, despite the fact that there is good news and bad news on the quality of the port. It looks good for what it is, runs on the large screen to a native resolution and at 60 frames per second in laptop mode. The menu system has been revamped for the modern screens, but the graphics of the HUD are strangely pixelated. The quality of sound is really difficult for some reason, although it is not as entertaining through the speakers of the Switch.

This is a bit like a version of slapdash, but it plays pretty well. I prefer to play Episode 1: Racer this form of digging a N64, at least, and even at $ 15, in fact, is one of the games most important racing of the Switch.