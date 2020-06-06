Racism and Social Injustice in the United States: Leonardo Dicaprio Commits to “Listen, Learn and Act”

The American actor announced to make “a personal donation” to several associations “which are committed to bringing long term changes”.

In recent days, on social networks but also in the street, many celebrities have mobilized in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and are demanding justice after the death of George Floyd. Among them, Leonardo Dicaprio, who shared a committed message on Instagram on Friday in which he announced that he wanted to act against the racism that affects the black community.

The American actor published a black and white image, which reads: “I agree to listen, learn and act”. “I am determined to end the marginalization of black America, which has existed for too long,” he said in the caption.

Leonardo Dicaprio, 45, says he will support “the people, organizations, and coalitions that are committed to long-term change”.

The Hollywood star specifies that she will “make a personal donation” to several associations: Color of Change, Fair Fight Action, The NAACP, and Equal Justice Initiative. The actor then invites his nearly 44 million subscribers to do the same.

Drake, John Boyega and Ariana Grande

John Boyega is also one of the personalities who lend their influence to the Black Lives Matter movement. On Wednesday, the star of the latest Star Wars trilogy was in Hyde Park, London, to demonstrate against police violence against blacks. Ariana Grande, Nick Cannon, Paris Jackson, and even Emily Ratajkowski also demonstrated in the United States.

Other artists also wanted to contribute financially for a good cause and make a difference, by donating to various organizations or associations. Among them, rapper Drake, The Weeknd, model Chrissy Teigen, and filmmaker JJ Abrams.