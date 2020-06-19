“Racism is grotesque”: the paintings that adorn the walls of the or.s. Congress to raise the ire of the democrats

The president democrat in the house of representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has ordered on Thursday to remove the four portraits of the confederation that adorn the walls of the or.s. The congress, stating that his image symbolizes the “racism grotesque”. “There is No place in the venerable halls of Congress, or in any other place of honor to preserve the memory of the men who embody intolerance and the violent racism of the grotesqueness of the Confederation,” he writes, in reference to the States of South america, who had fought against the abolition of slavery during the american Civil war (1861-1865).

These tables will be deleted as soon as Thursday afternoon (22: 30 HB), under the supervision of the head of protocol of the house of representatives, he said later.

Nancy Pelosi had initially asked for his position, coinciding with the anniversary, on Friday, the end of slavery in the united States, given the “time of pain extraordinary national, while we mourn for the hundreds of Black americans killed by racial injustices and the brutality of the police.”

The united States is experiencing a protest movement in history against racism since the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer on may 25 in Minneapolis.

Since then, the monuments, the allies have been brought to the earth, the statues of Christopher Columbus beheaded, and even the movie “gone with the wind” has been put on the bench.

Nancy Pelosi also had called from June 10 to 11 of the statues of the Capitol, home of Congress, in Washington, the representative of the officers and soldiers confederates. A commission of parliamentarians of the two parties is still considering this request.

The four portraits that will be eliminated represent the presidents of the house of the 19th century, who had also served under the colors of the confederacy: Robert Hunter (Virginia), Howell Cobb (Georgia), James Orr (South Carolina), and Charles Crisp (Ga).