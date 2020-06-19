Racism : the tips of Angelina Jolie to talk about the children

Angelina Jolie is a woman committed to the refugeesthe feminismtheeducationbut also against the the cancer and the racism. The mother of six children (Maddox, 18 years of age, and Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Pax, 16, and Knox and Vivienne, age 11), three of which are adopted from Cambodia, Ethiopia and Vietnam, strives to transmit its values. In an interview for the Harper’s Bazaarshe confesses how there is talk of racism in their children.

Angelina Jolie speaks of the systemic racism to their children

The actress recognizes the benefits that she and her white children in relation to Zahara, who has black skin. It gives a precious advice to explain to children how to react in the face of systemic racism : “Listen to those who are oppressed.e.s and never assume that we know”. Angelina Jolie is committed to the fight against racism and says that, if you start with the work of each one of the others, is the whole society that needs to change. “A system that protects me, but that might not protect my daughter – or any other man, woman or child in our country on the basis of skin color – it is intolerable,”she insisted, with the Harper’s Bazaar.

As for many other people, Angelina Jolie believes that the fight against racism is also about the instruction given to the children. “We have to go beyond sympathy and good intentions to adopt laws and policies that actually attack the structural racism and impunity. Put an end to abuses in the police service it is only the beginning. This goes far beyond, in all aspects of society, our educational system, our political”she says.