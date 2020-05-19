Racket: hackers are preparing to sell the data to Madonna – People

The hackers who have hacked the prestigious firm of legal Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks require at least $ 1 million to the company, without which they will sell in the auction of sensitive data about Madonna. Data belonging to Lady Gaga, Madonna, Elton John, Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj, among others, were stolen earlier in the month by the group Revil, also called Sodinokibi.
They were asking initially $ 21 million for the return of 756 gigabytes of data information, and then doubled their demand once the firm explained that they do “not negotiate” with the hackers. Cyber-criminals have already unveiled some confidential documents about Lady Gaga. After having assured hold “a package of dirty laundry” about Donald Trump, now their attention turns to Madonna.
“The buyer can do whatever he wants”
“Interested people have contacted us and have agreed to pay for all of the data on the american president. We are happy, and keep our promise. We are preparing to sell the data of Madonna. The buyer can do whatever he wants,” they announced via a press on the Dark Web. The data type has not been specified, but according to other information, this would include “contracts of work, agreements are confidential, and sponsorship contracts”.
The law firm has already made it known that it was not the business of Donald Trump and had, therefore, no record relating to it.
