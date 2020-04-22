Rafa Nadal does not rule out having children during the quarantine

The Spanish Rafael Nadal made an Instagram Live with Roger Federer and Andy Murray, who left funny moments.

All are in compliance with the quarantine at their respective homes, but they used them for communication.

In the Live it went from the serious to the comedic moments.

What will dad Rafa Nadal?

On the paternity of Andy Murray, Nadal expressed that possibly follow in their footsteps.

“I hope to be in your situation within a not much time,” said the spaniard.

Murray said, “now is a good time, because you are with the family at home all the time.”

“You never know, you never know,” he said, with a smile, Nadal.

Tied hands

The quarantine period was made more flexible for many essential workers, something that Nadal expected to occur soon with the athletes.

“I don’t understand why we can’t play tennis when a lot of people are going to work,” he said.

“More in this sport that we maintain a large distance of safety with one on each side of the track.”

“But I understand that the situation is very critical and that the Government is overwhelmed by an unprecedented situation,” said Nadal.

Missing tracks

What is the day-to-day of Rafa Nadal?

“I don’t have a track at home, I miss it a little less”, replied Federer.

“Since the Academy I was sent some machines and I am following my daily routines”.

“It is important to have the head and the body awake”.