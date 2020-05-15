Raffles do not fall into the water !

Has the favour of the containment of the increased availability of personalities, and certainly of the desire to project in a world after which promises of shared experiences, raffles solidarity have yet ascended into bloom these last weeks. In the USA, against a donation of 10€ (or 10 chances of winning) to $ 100 (and an exponential increase of 200 “ticket virtual”), the All-In Challenge proposes to participate in the draw for a day on the set of the upcoming film of martin Scorsese (lunch with Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in premium), a VIP entrance to a concert of Mariah Carey or a round of golf with Bill Murray and Justin Timberlake… The “auction” of the site, features, for example, a flight in a private jet and a night out with the rapper Drake (the implementation is 26 000€ at this stage), the entire funding of the food aid.

Not rest, a hundred French celebrities mobilized for operation Stars in Solidarity. For every ticket 10€, a chance to participate in the draw of his choice in order to gain an experience or an object. There is also something for everyone : a day with the singer, M, morning with the humorist Alex Lutz and his horses, sun-glasses rapper’s Gim”s or vinyl of Chantal Goya. Driven by AssoConnect for the benefit of the collective #ProtègeTonSoignant, the raffle you with open arms until tomorrow 8 may.

Different scale but same ambition, the small platform Raive, which was preparing its launch, accelerated its output to get in line on the 17th of April last, tells this section of the site actu.fr. Against a contribution free to the initiative, All United Against the Virus (Fondation de France, AP-HP, Pasteur Institute), the donor can attempt to gain a the process of creating cocktails or making sushi. The prize pool gathered 630€ of donations at this point.