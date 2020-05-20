Ragnarok reveals the appearance of all the gladiators in the arena

Share

Several years after his first, the film Thor: Ragnarok (2017) continues to surprise us with the Concept Art of the gladiators who fought in the arena of the Grand Master.

One of the best moments of Thor: Ragnarok, and probably any the world of film Marvel is the battle between the god of thunder (Chris Hemsworth) and hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in the sand of the planet Sakaar. Although the result may be a little misleading because of the intervention of The Grand Master (Jeff Goldblum), it is without doubt a spectacular battle of two of the highest characters of the Avengers.

It was expected that the movie Thor: Ragnarok has more than gladiatorial battles before the great final battle between Thor and Hulk. But in the end, they decided to cut this scene and we have not been able to see it in the cinemas. However, the artist Andy Park created the Concept Art of these characters who have given their lives for the entertainment of the public.

What do you think? Would you like to see the scene of the gladiators to be longer and we can see it in action? Leave us your comments below.

Will we come back to Sakaar in the sequel?

After the success of Thor: RagnarokMarvel Studios has once again made confidence Taika Waititi to make another film of the God of Thunder. Your title will be Thor: Love and thunder and it will be in theatres in 2022, after that the release date has been changed due to the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

The director will therefore use the same ingredients as in Thor: Ragnarok, and there will be a huge dose of humour and action. But it would also be interesting to know what happened to the Grand Master after the gladiators have started a revolution to Sakaar.

For the moment, they have confirmed that Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Tessa Thompson (Valkiria) to come back. In addition, Christian Bale will be in the film, but his character is kept a secret for the moment.

