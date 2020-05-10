Rainbow nails : the most beautiful manicures arc-en-ciel

Red, blue, green, yellow, orange… Why choose ? With the manicure rainbow, finished off the taken head in front of his nail Polish bottles. The trend is to the color gradient. The principle is simple : each nail is adorned with one of the six colors of the rainbow (or a box of crayons Crayola). Bright yellow, azure blue, emerald green, red farting… there’s something for all tastes and all desires. Why we love it ? Simple and effective, manicure rainbow allows us to wear nail original without going through the box nail art expert-level. Last summer, the manicure multicolor was a sensation with many of the stars. Kendall Jenner, Rosalia or Millie Bobby Brown opted already for this version of arc-en-ciel. Since then, all the beautistas launched. On Instagram, this wave colorful has totally invaded the social network.

The manicure rainbow : the new way to wear the french manicure

The manicure rainbow gives rise to the great return of the french manicure. While she triumphed proudly on the first place of the headline trends of the 90’s, the french do appeals to world’s largest in recent years. The beautistas had yielded to the call of modernity, but the new features such as the gradient of neutral colors proposed for the manicure baby boomer. But last August, Bella Hadid has provided a bond to the past with the unveiling of the nails the white tip perfectly manicured nails. A return initiated which is confirmed now with the manicure rainbow. In fact, many nail addicts propose a version of multi-colored, more minimalist, dye only the ends. Simple and refreshing, we adopt without further delay !