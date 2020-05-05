Ralph Fiennes will be Tronchatoro in Matilda the musical

Ralph Fiennes is not a villain for the first time. His work as an antagonist of the saga Harry Potter, has been pretty well received. Now, it seems that the British are returning to the land of the evil of his next project, since it will of Lord Voldemort to put themselves in the place of … Miss Tronchatoro.

It was reported by Deadline and Broadway.com media which are given the task to propose an update on the development of this new interpretation of the adventures of the little telekinesis imagined by Roald Dahl.

It is known that this production will not be a remake as such, but an adaptation of Matilda: The Musical, a staged active on Broadway since 2011. In this spirit, the addition of Ralph Fiennes as Tronchatoro the casting is not so far-fetched. Because? Because we know that, in the piece, the role of the cruel head of the school is usually played by a mansimilar to what happens with Hairspray, where the character of the mother of Tracy, is also interpreted by an actor, a problem which was reflected in 2007 when John Travolta gave life to this character in the film version corresponding.

In addition to this, the same report mentions that Emma Stone was seen at a given moment of development to play the role of Miss Honeythe teacher friendly, affectionate and gentle, the young girl owner. However, talks have not borne fruit and now everything seems to indicate that the role will return to Jodie Comer, known for his star in the BBC series America Killing Eve.

It is to be noted that this will not be the sole project leader of the web TV “N”, which will be based on a work of Dahl, because of adaptations in the form of animated series – The Good Giant Friend have been announced recently. and Charlie and the chocolate factory, the latter directed by Taika Waititi.

Interested to see Ralph Fiennes as Tronchatoro? There is still no actress confirmed to be Matilda, or a release date fixed. What we do know is that in the Uk, the band will be presented in a conventional manner, in the cinema, while in other countries, the method of distribution will be streaming.