Rama X : a German journalist assaulted by the body guards of the king of Thailand

The outrageous king of Thailand is still talking to him. The sovereign has made a comeback in Switzerland. A journalist was attempting to take a picture when the guards of the body of Rama X fell on him…

Rama X doesn’t like photographers. This animosity dates back to 2016. A photo of him is circulating and causes the hilarity of the world. We see the sovereign to the descent of its boeing personnel on the tarmac of the Munich airport, as he prepares to begin an official trip. Except that its silhouette betrays his personality: it is seen from the back, with a white tank top cut above the navel, revealing the large, colorful tattoos and jeans low waist that leaves almost see her ass. Then, when the king of Thailand arrived yesterday, Friday, April 10, Switzerlandhe has not appreciated the presence of a photo-reporter. The latter felt no threat when two body guards they dragged away him twisting the arm. Result : a tear in the muscles and a work stoppage as the tells the German newspaper Bild.

Never without his harem

This incident occurs while Rama X is already under fire from critics. Far from accepting the prohibition of movement in force in Europe to stem the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the sovereign does not cease to move aboard his private plane. Nothing that the past 48 hours, the fifty-year-old has made a round trip in Thailand, accompanied by his chihuahua that he named marshal, before returning to Switzerland. Considering Germany as the principal place of residence, it never stops moving from large cities in large cities, making manoeuvres dangerous with its world-famous boeing in recent weeks. And when he agrees to be confined, it is in a luxurious hotel Bavaria is entirely reserved for him and his servants. Not counting his harem consisting of twenty young women, identified upstream in the ranks of the national guard. The conditions of confinement doubtful that lift the veil on the manners of this king, however, controversial.