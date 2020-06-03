Rambo Last Blood : Arnold Schwarzenegger has a message to Sylvester Stallone

While “Rambo : Last Blood” was released in French cinemas next Wednesday, Arnold Schwarzenegger has a message, rather nice and unexpected, for his friend Sylvester Stallone, to wish him good luck for his film.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone have been rivals for a certain period of time. They were the two action men main years 1980 – 1990, linking the roles impressive. On one side there was Terminator and Predatoron the other Rocky and Rambo. Over the years, they have become very close friends and have even met in the The Expendables. But the quarrels of friends are never actually completed.

A message friendly

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently made fun of his friend Sly on social networks with a short video quite funny in honor of Rambo. Sylvester Stallone, not hold a grudge, has shared on his own page.

The video in question shows Arnold Schwarzenegger filling out a knife signed by Sylvester Stallone. He sings the praises, before returning his jacket and to say that this knife is still very small, especially in comparison to hers. The actor then takes out the knife that he used on the set of Predatoraffirming his superiority of action man. Of course, it is to take on the tone of the jokeespecially that Schwarzy concludes the video with a message of support to his friend and his latest film Rambo : Last Blood.

The post Instagram is légendé with the following message : “Good luck with Rambo this weekend. I loved it, and when it will be a success, I’ll go buy you a new knife to celebrate. “. What Sylvester Stallone has said : “Thank you so much great man. You are a true friend and a great star, but my knife will always be sharper than yours. “.

Rambo : Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg, in particular, director of Kill the Gringo. This fifth installment of the saga tells the story of how Rambo will come out of his well-deserved retirement to confront a cartel, a mexican who has kidnapped the daughter of one of his friends. The rest of the cast includes Paz Vega and Sergio Peris-Mencheta, while the film will deal with a atmosphere darker, and more inspired by the style of westerns.

Appointment on the 25th of September in France.